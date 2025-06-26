Netanyahu sees chance to 'enlarge peace accords' after Iran-Israel war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he saw an opportunity to "enlarge peace accords" after the end of a 12-day war against Iran.



"We have fought with determination against Iran and achieved a great victory. This victory opens the path to dramatically enlarge the peace accords," he said in a video address.



His comment was an apparent reference to the Abraham Accords, U.S.-sponsored agreements struck by Israel to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.





AFP