Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies

Defense ministers from NATO and other countries were meeting in Germany amid warnings that Russia will soon reenergize its almost 11-month-old invasion to seize parts of Ukraine's east and south it says it has annexed but does not fully control.

The United States and Finland announced new military aid before the gathering at Ramstein Air Base, where the main focus was on whether Germany will allow the re-export to Ukraine of its Leopard 2 tanks used by armies across Europe.

German Defense Minister Pistorius said he could not say when there would be a decision on the tanks but that Germany was prepared to move fast if there was agreement between allies.

"All pros and cons must be weighed very carefully," Pistorius said, adding that the issue had been discussed on Friday but no decision had been made.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has appeared reluctant to authorize the re-export of the tanks from countries that use them for fear of provoking Russia.

Some allies, along with Ukraine, say Germany's concern is misplaced with Russia already fully committed to war.

The Kremlin said that supplying tanks to Ukraine would not help, saying the West would regret its "delusion" that Kyiv could win on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy, speaking at the start of the meeting, thanked allies for their support, but said more was needed and more quickly.

"We have to speed up. Time must become our weapon. The Kremlin must lose," said Zelenskiy, who earlier implied Germany was holding other countries back from sending their tanks.

Russia was regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the meeting.

"This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us," he said, without making specific reference to tanks.

