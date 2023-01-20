Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies

World
2023-01-20 | 08:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies

Germany said it would need agreement from allies to give the green light for the delivery of German-made tanks to Ukraine to fend off Moscow's invasion, dashing Kyiv's hopes for a quick decision.

Defense ministers from NATO and other countries were meeting in Germany amid warnings that Russia will soon reenergize its almost 11-month-old invasion to seize parts of Ukraine's east and south it says it has annexed but does not fully control.

The United States and Finland announced new military aid before the gathering at Ramstein Air Base, where the main focus was on whether Germany will allow the re-export to Ukraine of its Leopard 2 tanks used by armies across Europe.

German Defense Minister Pistorius said he could not say when there would be a decision on the tanks but that Germany was prepared to move fast if there was agreement between allies.

"All pros and cons must be weighed very carefully," Pistorius said, adding that the issue had been discussed on Friday but no decision had been made.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has appeared reluctant to authorize the re-export of the tanks from countries that use them for fear of provoking Russia.

Some allies, along with Ukraine, say Germany's concern is misplaced with Russia already fully committed to war.

The Kremlin said that supplying tanks to Ukraine would not help, saying the West would regret its "delusion" that Kyiv could win on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy, speaking at the start of the meeting, thanked allies for their support, but said more was needed and more quickly.

"We have to speed up. Time must become our weapon. The Kremlin must lose," said Zelenskiy, who earlier implied Germany was holding other countries back from sending their tanks.

Russia was regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the meeting.

"This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us," he said, without making specific reference to tanks.

Reuters

World

Berlin

Supply

Tanks

Agreement

Allies

Ukraine

Kyiv

Russia

War

Politics

LBCI Next
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail
Recession angst triggers worst day of year for European stocks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-05

Ukraine to get more armored vehicles but presses for tanks to fight Russia

LBCI
World
09:24

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
2023-01-19

US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Villa reach agreement to sign Colombia forward Duran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:28

For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns

LBCI
World
09:24

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
09:19

Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks

LBCI
World
09:09

Britain faces new ambulance strike dates in Feb, March

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
Sports
10:04

Wembanyama, even with eyes always on him, seems unfazed

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-12

Do Saudi Arabia and Qatar support LAF chief as presidential candidate?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-17

Berri, Mikati win “electricity round,” Bassil loses bet on “Hezbollah”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app