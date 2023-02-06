China urges restraint as US military searches for balloon remnants

World
2023-02-06 | 04:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China urges restraint as US military searches for balloon remnants
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China urges restraint as US military searches for balloon remnants

The US military said on Sunday it was searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down a day earlier, while Beijing urged Washington on Monday not to escalate the issue or take further action to harm its interests.

The drama over the balloon, which Beijing again reiterated was a civilian airship that accidentally strayed into US airspace, has further strained tense relations, prompting Washington to cancel a planned visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
 
The US Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and the Coast Guard is providing security for the operation, General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command, said on Sunday.

A successful recovery could potentially give the United States insight into China's spying capabilities, though US officials have downplayed the balloon's impact on national security.
 
A US fighter jet shot down the balloon in the Atlantic off South Carolina on Saturday, a response China described as an "obvious overreaction".

China has said the balloon, intended for meteorological and other scientific purposes, had accidentally blown off course.

"China firmly opposes and strongly protests against this," Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said in remarks to the US embassy in Beijing posted on the ministry's website on Monday.
 
"The Chinese government is closely following the development of the situation," he said.

Later on Monday, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China had found out its balloon had drifted over the United States after being notified by that country.

She said another balloon, sighted in Latin America, was from China and intended for civilian purposes.

On Sunday, Colombia's military said it sighted an airborne object similar to a balloon, after the Pentagon said on Friday that another Chinese balloon was flying over Latin America.

SENSITIVE TIME
The balloon incident comes as the United States and China have sought to bolster communications and begin to mend ties that had been under severe strain in recent years over tensions on several fronts, including US efforts to block Chinese access to key cutting-edge technologies.

China has warned of "serious repercussions" and said it will use the necessary means to deal with "similar situations", without elaborating, although some analysts said they expect any response to be finely calibrated to keep from making bilateral ties even worse.

Brokerage ING said in a Monday note that the incident could exacerbate the "tech war" and would have negative near-term impact on China's yuan currency.

"Both sides will likely impose more export bans on technology in different industries. This is a new threat to supply chain disruption, although the risk of logistical disruption from COVID-19 restrictions has now disappeared," it said.

"This new risk is more of a long-term risk than an imminent one," ING said.

China's yuan rebounded on Monday after falling to a low of 6.8077 against the dollar in early trade, for its weakest level in nearly a month.
 

World

China

Urges

US

Restraints

Spy

Balloon

Military

Search

Remnants

Remains

Antony Blinken

Government

Politics

COVID

Pandemic

LBCI Next
Ukraine to replace defense minister in wartime reshuffle
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-05

China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’

LBCI
World
2023-02-03

Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

LBCI
World
2022-12-26

China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus variant

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
World
07:51

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
World
06:53

British workers stage largest strike in history of health service

LBCI
World
04:54

Ukraine to replace defense minister in wartime reshuffle

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
Middle East
03:52

Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings

LBCI
World
07:51

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
Middle East
07:37

EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app