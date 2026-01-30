Lebanese diaspora groups call for full voting rights for non-resident citizens

Lebanese diaspora groups expressed deep concern over the continued suspension of voting rights for non-resident Lebanese, citing ongoing legislative inaction as the election approaches and the Interior Minister issues the official election call in line with constitutional and legal deadlines.



In a statement, the groups said: “While calling elections is a legal obligation, it takes place without any practical mechanism for non-residents to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”



They added that the current election law allocates only six seats to non-resident Lebanese, which violates the constitutional principle of equality by discriminating based on place of residence and denying a large segment of voters equal representation compared to residents.



The groups noted that this provision is also unenforceable without implementing decrees, and the government has repeatedly confirmed that organizing voting for non-residents is impossible under the current law.



They emphasized that non-resident Lebanese voting rights are constitutional and cannot be delayed or compromised for political reasons.



The statement urged parliament to fulfill its constitutional and legislative duties by amending the law to ensure fair and equal voting rights for all Lebanese, residents and non-residents alike, without discrimination or exclusion.



The statement was signed by: TLDN Lebanese Diaspora Network, DLO Lebanese Overseas Association, Lebanese Cultural University Worldwide, All of Us Will, Union of Lebanese Communities in Europe, Lebanese Forum in Europe, Expatriates United, Lebanese Executives Council, Lebanese Citizens Worldwide, Sawti, Lebanese Diaspora Movement, Change Lebanon, Collectif Libanais de France, Global Lebanese Alliance, Latin American Center for Lebanese Studies, Lebanese National Alliance, Our New Lebanon, ROOTED, TeamHope.