Lebanese diaspora groups call for full voting rights for non-resident citizens

Lebanon News
30-01-2026 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese diaspora groups call for full voting rights for non-resident citizens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese diaspora groups call for full voting rights for non-resident citizens

Lebanese diaspora groups expressed deep concern over the continued suspension of voting rights for non-resident Lebanese, citing ongoing legislative inaction as the election approaches and the Interior Minister issues the official election call in line with constitutional and legal deadlines.

In a statement, the groups said: “While calling elections is a legal obligation, it takes place without any practical mechanism for non-residents to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”

They added that the current election law allocates only six seats to non-resident Lebanese, which violates the constitutional principle of equality by discriminating based on place of residence and denying a large segment of voters equal representation compared to residents.

The groups noted that this provision is also unenforceable without implementing decrees, and the government has repeatedly confirmed that organizing voting for non-residents is impossible under the current law.

They emphasized that non-resident Lebanese voting rights are constitutional and cannot be delayed or compromised for political reasons.

The statement urged parliament to fulfill its constitutional and legislative duties by amending the law to ensure fair and equal voting rights for all Lebanese, residents and non-residents alike, without discrimination or exclusion.

The statement was signed by: TLDN Lebanese Diaspora Network, DLO Lebanese Overseas Association, Lebanese Cultural University Worldwide, All of Us Will, Union of Lebanese Communities in Europe, Lebanese Forum in Europe, Expatriates United, Lebanese Executives Council, Lebanese Citizens Worldwide, Sawti, Lebanese Diaspora Movement, Change Lebanon, Collectif Libanais de France, Global Lebanese Alliance, Latin American Center for Lebanese Studies, Lebanese National Alliance, Our New Lebanon, ROOTED, TeamHope.

Lebanon News

diaspora

groups

voting

rights

non-resident

citizens

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health extends 100% coverage to displaced border village residents
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-29

Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-13

Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Government's salary calculation for Lebanon's public sector: A raise today or a crisis tomorrow?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

As wage demands return, Lebanon’s finance minister recalls the cost of 2017

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More