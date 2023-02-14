Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday also showed the pace of disinflation in the annual consumer price measures slowing last month. Still, the continued gradual slowdown in inflation likely keeps the Federal Reserve on a moderate interest rate hiking path, with another 25 basis points rate hike expected next month.

"Inflation is easing but the path to lower inflation will not likely be smooth," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. "The Fed will not make decisions based on just one report but clearly the risks are rising that inflation will not cool fast enough for the Fed's liking."



The consumer price index increased 0.5 percent last month after gaining 0.1 percent in December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. A 0.7 percent rise in the cost of shelter, which mostly reflected rents, accounted for nearly half of the monthly increase in the CPI. Monthly inflation was also boosted by rising gasoline prices, which increased 3.6 percent in January, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

There were also increases in prices of food, which rose 0.5 percent after advancing 0.4 percent in December. The cost of food consumed at home increased 0.4 percent , driven by rising prices for meat, fish and eggs. Prices for cereals and bakery goods also rose as did nonalcoholic beverages, but fruits and vegetables cost less.



January's increase in the CPI was in line with economists' expectations. Economists said some of the rise in the monthly CPI reflected price increases at the start of the year and expected inflation to retreat beyond January.

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also updated the seasonal adjustment factors, the model that it uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data. Spending weights used to calculate the CPI were also updated effective with January's report.



The new weights reflect consumer spending in 2021. Housing's share of the CPI has now been raised, but weights for transportation and food were lowered.



In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 6.4 percent . That was the smallest gain since October 2021 and followed a 6.5 percent rise in December. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1 percent in June, which was the biggest increase since November 1981.



US stocks opened lower. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.



GOODS DEFLATION PAUSES