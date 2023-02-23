US weapons sales to get stricter human rights review under Biden

World
2023-02-23 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US weapons sales to get stricter human rights review under Biden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US weapons sales to get stricter human rights review under Biden

US President Joe Biden's administration unveiled on Thursday a long-awaited overhaul of arms export policy with increased emphasis on human rights, backing off a Trump-era policy of giving more weight to commercial concerns.

As Reuters reported on Wednesday, the new Commercial Arms Transfer (CAT) policy covers review of security assistance, government-to-government weapons transfers and licensed commercial sales of US-origin military equipment and services overseen by the State Department as well as the Defense and Commerce departments, including firearms commonly available in the United States.
 
Defense companies and activists scrutinize such policies for insight into the administration's posture as it balances commercial interests of exporters like Lockheed Martin Co (LMT.N) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) against the country's stated commitment to human rights.

One change is how the CAT policy addresses the possibility that arms from the United States could be used for major human rights violations, State Department officials said.
 
Under the new policy, a weapons transfer will not be approved if the State Department assesses the arms "more likely than not" will be used to commit or facilitate genocide, crimes against humanity, breaches of the Geneva conventions, or serious violations of international law.

Previous CAT policy had said such transfers would not be authorized only when Washington had "actual knowledge" that the arms would be used in such actions.
 
"We are looking at a policy of prevention when there is a risk of violation of human rights," one official said. The policy also allows deals to be canceled if rights violations are documented after they are announced.

The officials declined to specify countries or past deals that the new policy might affect.

RHETORIC VS. RIGHTS REALITY
 
Advocates have long questioned weapons sales to countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the civilian toll of the war in Yemen. Biden's administration was criticized last year for approving the potential sale of radars and aircraft to Egypt despite what Human Rights Watch called Egypt's "atrocious human rights record."

"Unfortunately, the Biden administration has a mixed record on these issues so far," William Hartung, senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said in an emailed statement, adding that the administration "will have to change course if they are going to live up to the rhetoric of the new policy."

The change could also affect exports of smaller weapons such as assault rifles that can be used against domestic populations. Some of this has been under the aegis of the Commerce Department since the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump.

The new CAT policy has been in development for months. Reuters reported in 2021 that the Biden administration was considering a CAT policy shift to emphasize human rights.

The United States is by far the world's biggest arms merchant, selling some $150 billion in weapons, services and training a year.

The US Arms Export Control Act requires Congress to be notified of major foreign defense sales agreements, and an informal review process allows the Democratic and Republican leaders of foreign affairs committees to vet such agreements.

Lawmakers often raise rights concerns. For example, Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, opposes the sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Turkey for reasons including disregard for human rights.

Trump viewed weapons deals as a way to generate US jobs. He rolled out a CAT policy in 2018 that gave commercial concerns as much weight as human rights in deciding whether to approve weapons sales.
 

World

US

Weapons

Sale

Stricter

Human

Rights

Review

Under

President

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-30

Blinken says US will keep pressing Egypt on human rights

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-21

Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing: Google, Nvidia also present

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
10:43

Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Sports
07:39

UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-22

Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary

LBCI
World
05:07

Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app