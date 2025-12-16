News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
10
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
10
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
Lebanon News
16-12-2025 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
Several companies operating at the Port of Tripoli have failed to pay financial dues owed to the state since 2010, according to information obtained by LBCI, prompting the summoning of port employees for questioning.
The developments come after investigations conducted by Lebanon's State Security agency into companies operating at the Port of Beirut revealed unpaid financial obligations to the port authority. The probe was subsequently expanded and uncovered similar violations involving companies active at the Port of Tripoli.
Based on the findings, employees working at the Port of Tripoli have been summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the file.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Companies
Tripoli
Port
Employees
Questioning
Next
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanese Army arrests 38 Syrians in border security raids in Bekaa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Sources to LBCI: Contacts underway to avert strike in Yanouh
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Sources to LBCI: Contacts underway to avert strike in Yanouh
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians
0
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13
Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13
Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action
0
World News
2025-09-03
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
World News
2025-09-03
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
2
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
3
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
4
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
6
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More