Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning

Lebanon News
16-12-2025 | 10:22
High views
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning

Several companies operating at the Port of Tripoli have failed to pay financial dues owed to the state since 2010, according to information obtained by LBCI, prompting the summoning of port employees for questioning.

The developments come after investigations conducted by Lebanon's State Security agency into companies operating at the Port of Beirut revealed unpaid financial obligations to the port authority. The probe was subsequently expanded and uncovered similar violations involving companies active at the Port of Tripoli.

Based on the findings, employees working at the Port of Tripoli have been summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the file. 

