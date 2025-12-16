US Ambassador Michel Issa tours south of Litani with Lebanese Army chief

Lebanon News
16-12-2025 | 09:05
US Ambassador Michel Issa tours south of Litani with Lebanese Army chief
0min
US Ambassador Michel Issa tours south of Litani with Lebanese Army chief

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa toured the area south of the Litani River on December 15 alongside Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal and senior army officers, accompanied by a group of senior diplomats.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed what was described as continued progress by the Lebanese Army and its efforts to bolster peace, stability, and security in the area.

In a post on the X platform, the U.S. Embassy said Washington was reaffirming its commitment to supporting Lebanon along this path, underscoring ongoing American backing for the Lebanese Army's role in maintaining security.

Lebanon News

US

Ambassador

Michel Issa

Tour

Litani River

Lebanese Army

Chief

