News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
10
o
South
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
10
o
South
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
16-12-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Lebanese Army has faced mounting challenges since the onset of the country's economic crisis in 2019, through the start of the war in 2023, and up to the present phase of implementing its plan to consolidate weapons in stages beginning south of the Litani River.
These pressures have pushed the army to seek assistance from friendly nations to ensure it can continue its role as a guarantor of national stability.
Against this backdrop, the army is heading to a meeting in Paris, which an international conference could follow to mobilize support. The army had already outlined its needs during a Paris conference a year ago, identifying requirements ranging from personnel to equipment across several areas.
On land, the army says it needs to strengthen rapid deployment units, maintain tanks and armored vehicles, and secure ammunition and individual equipment.
In the air, it has called for aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as air support for ground units during operations.
At sea, the army is seeking naval patrols to protect the coastline and ports, prevent smuggling and infiltration, and deploy maritime units capable of conducting search-and-rescue missions.
Logistical needs include fuel supplies, spare parts, regular maintenance, and transportation and supply capabilities to ensure rapid deployment.
Human and morale stability remain critical concerns, with the army stressing the need for sustainable salaries, comprehensive social care, and measures to maintain troop morale and prevent the loss of skilled personnel.
According to army estimates, meeting these needs would cost about $1 billion annually over 10 years. Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal is expected to present these details at the Paris meeting scheduled for December 18, along with an account of what the army has achieved south of the Litani in consolidating weapons and north of the river in containing them.
Both the Lebanese Army and France, the host country, acknowledge that there is no certainty that the Paris meeting will result in setting a final framework or timeline for an international support conference.
The United States, represented by Morgan Ortagus, and Saudi Arabia, represented by Prince Yazid bin Farhan, are not enthusiastic about fixing a date for such a conference before the completion of weapons consolidation, particularly the disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanese territory.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Global
Paris
International
Lebanese
Army
Next
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-21
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-10-21
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-15
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-12-11
Time magazine names 'Architects of AI' as Person of the Year
Variety and Tech
2025-12-11
Time magazine names 'Architects of AI' as Person of the Year
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM from Baabda: We seek to move beyond the past
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
2
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
3
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
4
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
6
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More