Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army

News Bulletin Reports
16-12-2025 | 13:00
High views
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
3min
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Lebanese Army has faced mounting challenges since the onset of the country's economic crisis in 2019, through the start of the war in 2023, and up to the present phase of implementing its plan to consolidate weapons in stages beginning south of the Litani River. 

These pressures have pushed the army to seek assistance from friendly nations to ensure it can continue its role as a guarantor of national stability.

Against this backdrop, the army is heading to a meeting in Paris, which an international conference could follow to mobilize support. The army had already outlined its needs during a Paris conference a year ago, identifying requirements ranging from personnel to equipment across several areas.

On land, the army says it needs to strengthen rapid deployment units, maintain tanks and armored vehicles, and secure ammunition and individual equipment. 

In the air, it has called for aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as air support for ground units during operations. 

At sea, the army is seeking naval patrols to protect the coastline and ports, prevent smuggling and infiltration, and deploy maritime units capable of conducting search-and-rescue missions.

Logistical needs include fuel supplies, spare parts, regular maintenance, and transportation and supply capabilities to ensure rapid deployment. 

Human and morale stability remain critical concerns, with the army stressing the need for sustainable salaries, comprehensive social care, and measures to maintain troop morale and prevent the loss of skilled personnel.

According to army estimates, meeting these needs would cost about $1 billion annually over 10 years. Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal is expected to present these details at the Paris meeting scheduled for December 18, along with an account of what the army has achieved south of the Litani in consolidating weapons and north of the river in containing them.

Both the Lebanese Army and France, the host country, acknowledge that there is no certainty that the Paris meeting will result in setting a final framework or timeline for an international support conference. 

The United States, represented by Morgan Ortagus, and Saudi Arabia, represented by Prince Yazid bin Farhan, are not enthusiastic about fixing a date for such a conference before the completion of weapons consolidation, particularly the disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanese territory.

