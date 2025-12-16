US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon

16-12-2025 | 13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon

The U.S. State Department has approved support for a potential sale to Lebanon of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (M1151A1) and related equipment, at an estimated cost of $34.5 million.

The proposed deal aims to enhance the Lebanese Army's capabilities by improving its mobility and operational readiness. 

Lebanon News

US

State Department

Millions

Military

Vehicle

Sale

Lebanon

