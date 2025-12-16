News
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
16-12-2025 | 13:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
The U.S. State Department has approved support for a potential sale to Lebanon of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (M1151A1) and related equipment, at an estimated cost of $34.5 million.
The proposed deal aims to enhance the Lebanese Army's capabilities by improving its mobility and operational readiness.
Lebanon News
US
State Department
Millions
Military
Vehicle
Sale
Lebanon
