News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence
World
2023-03-01 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence
Iran said Wednesday it has expelled two German diplomats over Berlin’s alleged interference in its internal affairs.
The move comes a week after Germany expelled two Iranian diplomats over a death sentence handed down to an Iranian-German opposition figure accused of masterminding deadly attacks.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it had also summoned the German ambassador over “excessive” demands, without elaborating.
Iran has repeatedly summoned European diplomats in recent months as it has accused Western countries of being behind nationwide anti-government protests, without providing evidence.
The protests erupted over the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police in September. The protesters deny having any foreign agenda and say they are fed up with decades of corruption, poor governance and Islamic theocracy.
Germany expelled the two diplomats a day after Iran sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd, an opposition figure who had been residing in the US, to death. Iran accuses him of leading the armed wing of a a group committed to restoring the Western-backed monarchy that ruled Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Sharmahd’s family says he was only a spokesman for the opposition group and deny he was involved in any attacks. They say he was abducted from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in 2020 and spirited into Iran.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires last week to protest against what she said was a “massive breach of a German citizen’s rights.”
Baerbock has said that Sharmahd, who lives in Glendora, California, did not have “even the beginning of a fair trial” and that consular access and access to the trial had been repeatedly denied. She has also alleged that he was arrested “under highly questionable circumstances,” without elaborating.
AP
World
Middle East
Iran
Expels
German
Envoys
Amid
Uproar
Death
Sentence
Berlin
Politics
Government
Next
Viasat's buyout of Inmarsat provisionally cleared by UK regulator
Oil rises as Chinese factory bounce boosts demand outlook
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-22
Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence
World
2023-02-22
Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death
0
Middle East
2023-01-09
Iran sentences three more protesters to death amid international criticism
Middle East
2023-01-09
Iran sentences three more protesters to death amid international criticism
0
World
2023-01-16
Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin
World
2023-01-16
Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
0
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store