Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement

2023-03-03 | 08:59
Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement
Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement

Turkey and United Arab Emirates signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to boost trade, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said the agreement will take economic and trade relations to a new phase, adding that he believes it will enable trade volume between the countries to increase to $25 billion in five years.

Reuters
 

