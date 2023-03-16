North Korea launches ICBM ahead of South Korea-Japan summit

World
2023-03-16 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
North Korea launches ICBM ahead of South Korea-Japan summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
North Korea launches ICBM ahead of South Korea-Japan summit

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president was due to fly to Tokyo for a summit expected to discuss ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

North Korea has conducted multiple missile launches this week amid ongoing joint South Korea-US military drills that Pyongyang condemns as hostile actions.
 
The missile, fired at 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT on Wednesday) from Pyongyang, flew about 1,000 kilometers at a lofted trajectory, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's defense ministry said the ICBM-type projectile appeared to have flown higher than 6,000 km for about 70 minutes.

It most likely landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zones, 200 km west of Oshima-Oshima Island in Hokkaido, northern Japan, the ministry said.
 
Japan has not confirmed any information on damage from the missile, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, adding it had delivered a protest through North Korea's embassy in Beijing.

"North Korea's missile launch is a barbaric act that escalates its provocation to the entire international society," Matsuno said. "We will confirm close cooperation with South Korea and the US towards North Korea's complete denuclearization at the Japan-South Korea summit today."
 
South Korea convened a national security council meeting and "strongly condemned" the missile launch as a grave act of provocation threatening international peace.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his country's military to carry out drills with the United States as planned, saying North Korea would pay for its "reckless provocations," according to his office.

South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23," on Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North's growing threats.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after the launch that regional peace and stability were the most important issue, and White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the United States "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest launch for needlessly raising tensions in the region.

US Indo-Pacific Command has assessed the missile did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to its allies.

'HWASONG-17?'
Thursday's launch came as Yoon was headed to Japan for the first such summit with Kishida in more than a decade, part of an effort to overcome historical, political and economic disputes in the name of better cooperating to counter North Korea and other challenges.

As part of the efforts, the two US allies have agreed to share real-time tracking of North Korean missile launches, and have vowed to further deepen military cooperation.

"Today's missile launch is an apparent protest not only to the South Korea-US drills but also to South Korea and Japan moving to step up their military cooperation," said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Sejong Institute.

"But such a protest will only push the Yoon government to further strengthen cooperation with Japan, and trilaterally with the United States, and have a boomerang effect," he added.

It was not immediately clear what type of ICBM was launched on Thursday, but a South Korean military official said that the missile appeared similar to the Hwasong-17 - a liquid-fuel missile North Korea has tested before - and that it was unlikely to be a new solid-fuel ICBM.

The Hwasong-17 is the North's biggest missile, and is the largest road-mobile, liquid-fueled ICBM in the world, capable of delivering a nuclear warhead anywhere in the United States.

Some analysts have speculated it could carry multiple warheads and decoys to better penetrate missile defenses.

North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned under UN Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang says weapons development is necessary to counter "hostile policies" by Washington and its allies.

North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a ruling party meeting to discuss and decide on "important practical" war deterrence measures, saying "provocations of the US and South Korea are reaching the red-line."
 

World

North Korea

Launches

ICBM

South Korea

Japan

Summit

Tokyo

Nuclear

Armed

US

Military

Drills

LBCI Next
Meeting of Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-13

North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

China, North Korea loom large as South Korea and Japan try to make amends

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Philippine-US annual military drills will be biggest ever

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:07

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

LBCI
World
09:58

China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints

LBCI
World
09:57

Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties

LBCI
World
09:53

Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-02

Robinhood’s wallet app is now available to all iOS users

LBCI
Middle East
08:34

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim cuts 105 jobs as new CEO makes mark

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Foreign investors pour $925 mln into Egypt since Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app