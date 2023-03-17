ECB supervisors see no contagion to euro zone from bank turmoil

World
2023-03-17 | 09:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ECB supervisors see no contagion to euro zone from bank turmoil
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
ECB supervisors see no contagion to euro zone from bank turmoil

European Central Bank supervisors meeting on Friday saw no contagion to euro zone banks from the market turmoil that has engulfed Credit Suisse and some US lenders, a source said.

Investors have been fretting about the risk of a new banking crisis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, followed this week by emergency lifelines being thrown to Switzerland's Credit Suisse and San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (FRC.N).
 
But the source, familiar with the content of the unscheduled meeting of the Single Supervisory Board, told Reuters that supervisors were told deposits remained stable across euro zone banks and exposure to Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) was immaterial.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Euro zone banks are still sitting on some 4 trillion euros ($4.25 trillion) worth of excess liquidity, which they are even keen to hand back to the ECB now that borrowing from it has become more expensive, as central bank data showed on Friday.
 
By contrast, Credit Suisse tapped an emergency lifeline worth 50 billion Swiss franc ($54 billion) from its central bank on Thursday.

The Swiss rescue calmed markets and emboldened the ECB to raise interest rates by another half-a-percentage point on Thursday, confounding traders' bets and sticking to its inflation-fighting efforts.

Large US banks injected funds into First Republic Bank later the same day, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size US lenders over the past week.
 

World

ECB

European

Central Bank

Contagion

Euro

Zone

Bank

Turmoil

LBCI Next
British passport officers to take five weeks of strike action
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:02

Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May

LBCI
World
06:56

European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower

LBCI
World
06:50

European stocks rise as market sentiment recovers after banking turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:25

ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

LBCI
World
11:21

Church tower reemerges from parched reservoir in drought-hit Spain

LBCI
World
10:51

China's Xi to visit Moscow next week after US-Russia clash over Ukraine

LBCI
World
10:31

Biden administration tells Supreme Court Big Oil climate cases belong in state court

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:02

Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app