EU sees 10 options for diplomatic action against Israel over human rights

World News
10-07-2025 | 10:12
EU sees 10 options for diplomatic action against Israel over human rights
EU sees 10 options for diplomatic action against Israel over human rights

The European Union's foreign policy arm on Thursday presented 10 options for diplomatic action against Israel after it found "indications" last month that Israel breached human rights obligations in a pact governing its ties with the bloc.

In a document prepared for EU member countries and seen by Reuters, the options included major steps such as suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and more minor actions such as suspending EU-Israel technical projects.

Most of the measures would require the approval of all or most EU member countries. Diplomats say it is not clear whether there is a willingness among a sufficient number of member states to pursue any of them.

Reuters

