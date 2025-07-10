News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Comedy Plays
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
Lebanon News
10-07-2025 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s national and sovereign principles during a meeting with a European delegation and ambassadors from the European Union on Thursday.
In his remarks, he called for robust support to help Lebanon reclaim full control over its territory and urged the launch of a comprehensive initiative to strengthen the Lebanese army by all available means.
Aoun warned that the absence of the Lebanese army could trigger serious security deterioration, not only within Lebanon but across the broader region.
He stressed the need to lift existing European sanctions on Lebanon and proposed convening a joint Arab-European conference aimed at rebuilding the country and revitalizing its economy, in parallel with efforts to restore full national sovereignty.
The president also said that a law to restructure the banking sector is expected to pass in Parliament by the end of the month, and a financial gap law is currently being finalized by a high-level working group.
On the Syrian refugee crisis, Aoun reiterated the importance of facilitating the safe, dignified, and coordinated return of Syrian nationals, particularly as stability has returned to some regions in Syria.
He also noted the ongoing positive security cooperation along the Lebanese-Syrian border.
Addressing the situation in Palestinian camps, Aoun reminded the delegation that Lebanon is still awaiting the implementation of an initiative proposed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to regulate weapons inside the camps through the work of a joint committee.
For her part, European Union Ambassador Sandra De Waele affirmed the EU’s strong and continued presence in Lebanon.
She commended the goals laid out by Aoun during his oath of office.
European ambassadors echoed support for Lebanon’s stance on the refugee issue, noting that concrete steps were already underway to address it.
Lebanon News
urges
support
army,
economic
recovery,
sovereignty
restoration
Next
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
0
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah’s coastal artillery commander in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah’s coastal artillery commander in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens
0
Lebanon News
10:33
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:33
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-09
Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-07-09
Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Cracks in the axis: How the region slid toward direct confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Cracks in the axis: How the region slid toward direct confrontation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:53
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
Lebanon News
03:53
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
2
Lebanon News
04:57
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:57
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens
4
Lebanon News
06:00
UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers can operate independently under Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:00
UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers can operate independently under Resolution 1701
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
6
Lebanon News
10:24
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
Lebanon News
10:24
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
8
Lebanon News
10:33
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:33
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More