Trump expects arrest and urges followers to protest

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump, the former President of the United States of America and a prominent Republican figure, took to Truth Social to make an alarming declaration to his followers. In an all-caps message, he announced that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday of the following week in Manhattan, a statement that sent shockwaves throughout the political sphere.



This latest development comes amidst ongoing legal battles and investigations into Trump's conduct both during and after his time in office. While he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, reports suggest that prosecutors are closing in on him, with the possibility of charges ranging from tax evasion to incitement of insurrection.



In his message to his supporters, Trump did not elaborate on the details of his expected arrest, but instead urged them to take action. He called for protests and encouraged his followers to "take our nation back," a sentiment that has been echoed by many of his supporters in recent years.



The implications of Trump's statement are still unclear, but many are watching closely to see how events will unfold in the coming days and weeks.