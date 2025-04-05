News
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
News Bulletin Reports
05-04-2025 | 13:04
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Arab and international delegations continue to press Lebanese officials for progress, consensus is growing around one clear message: no economic or financial support can come without an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — and that agreement hinges on sweeping reforms.
In that context, the Lebanese Cabinet on Friday began discussions on a draft law to set the groundwork for reforming and restructuring the country's battered banking sector. According to ministerial sources, the bill is expected to be approved during Tuesday's Cabinet session, giving ministers time to review the text thoroughly.
The official Lebanese delegation will present the draft legislation during upcoming IMF meetings in Washington on April 21. It includes a crucial provision granting the central bank the authority to conduct assessments of commercial banks.
These evaluations would determine whether a bank can continue operating, needs to increase its capital, should consider merging with another institution, or must exit the market entirely — a process that aligns with the vision outlined by newly appointed Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid.
The bill also introduces restrictions similar to capital controls. It outlines how depositors can access recovered funds, including the introduction of withdrawal ceilings and specific conditions under which withdrawals are permitted, such as for healthcare and education expenses.
Notably, the proposed law does not specify the size of the financial gap in the banking system, nor does it address how losses would be distributed or how deposits might be recovered. Officials say those complex issues require additional time and consensus-building before being resolved.
