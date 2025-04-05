IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

News Bulletin Reports
05-04-2025 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon&#39;s new reform bill
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

As Arab and international delegations continue to press Lebanese officials for progress, consensus is growing around one clear message: no economic or financial support can come without an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — and that agreement hinges on sweeping reforms.

In that context, the Lebanese Cabinet on Friday began discussions on a draft law to set the groundwork for reforming and restructuring the country's battered banking sector. According to ministerial sources, the bill is expected to be approved during Tuesday's Cabinet session, giving ministers time to review the text thoroughly.

The official Lebanese delegation will present the draft legislation during upcoming IMF meetings in Washington on April 21. It includes a crucial provision granting the central bank the authority to conduct assessments of commercial banks. 

These evaluations would determine whether a bank can continue operating, needs to increase its capital, should consider merging with another institution, or must exit the market entirely — a process that aligns with the vision outlined by newly appointed Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid.

The bill also introduces restrictions similar to capital controls. It outlines how depositors can access recovered funds, including the introduction of withdrawal ceilings and specific conditions under which withdrawals are permitted, such as for healthcare and education expenses.

Notably, the proposed law does not specify the size of the financial gap in the banking system, nor does it address how losses would be distributed or how deposits might be recovered. Officials say those complex issues require additional time and consensus-building before being resolved.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

IMF

Deal

Reforms

Capital

Control

Bank

Restructuring

Lebanon

Bill

LBCI Next
Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon
Roumieh Prison courthouse revamp: Lebanon fast-tracks terrorism trials to tackle overcrowding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-28

Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-12

IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Roumieh Prison courthouse revamp: Lebanon fast-tracks terrorism trials to tackle overcrowding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-04

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria: FM tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More