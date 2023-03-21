China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister

World
2023-03-21 | 09:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China protests &#39;vile&#39; Taiwan visit by German minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister

Beijing expressed its anger at a visit by Germany's education minister to Taiwan on Tuesday, describing it as "vile", while a source at Berlin's foreign office responded by saying the trip did not deviate from Germany's "one China" policy.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims. The politically sensitive visit is taking place as Berlin is reviewing its previously close ties with China.

In January, a visit to Taiwan by a delegation of high-ranking lawmakers from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), the smallest party in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition, also led to protests from Beijing.

Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, also of the FDP, said at the signing of a technology cooperation agreement with Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Tsung-tsong that it was "extremely important to my ministry and I to promote cooperation with like-minded partners".

"This arrangement stands for enhancing cooperation on the basis of the democratic values transparency, openness, reciprocity and scientific freedom, to only name a few," she said in Taipei on Tuesday.

"It is a great pleasure and honor for me to be the first minister heading a specialist government department to visit Taiwan in 26 years," she added. "Taiwan, with its excellent research institutions, is a highly esteemed partner."

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it had filed a strong protest with Germany about her "vile conduct".

Germany should "immediately stop associating and interacting with Taiwan independence separatist forces, immediately stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces, and immediately stop using the Taiwan issue to interfere in China's internal affairs", Wang told a daily news briefing.

A source at the German foreign office said Berlin had taken note of the Chinese response but that Stark-Watzinger's trip was in line with its "one China" policy, which acknowledges that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Germany, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, though it does maintain a de facto embassy in Taipei.

Given the sensitivity of the trip, Stark-Watzinger is not scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

In a departure from the policies of Germany's former chancellor, Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz's government is developing a new China strategy to reduce dependence on Asia's economic superpower, hitherto a vital export market for German goods.

Responding to a question from a reporter, Stark-Watzinger said: "The federal government's China strategy remains unchanged. To that extent, this visit today is not connected with that."
 
 

World

China

Chinese

Protests

Taiwan

Visit

German

Minister

Germany

Taiwanese

LBCI Next
Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

German minister to visit Taiwan in test of China relations

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

German ministers offer aid and fast visas on visit to quake-hit Turkey

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

Germany charges five with plot to kidnap minister, overthrow government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:17

Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content

LBCI
World
11:11

Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet

LBCI
World
10:55

World Bank president expresses deep concern on Zambia debt restructuring

LBCI
World
10:28

Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall-sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
World
2023-02-19

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

Tension between Rmeich and Hezbollah-backed environmental organization persists

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app