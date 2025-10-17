News
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
News Bulletin Reports
17-10-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has given Hamas only a few days to hand over the remaining bodies of Israeli captives, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening multiple measures against the group, including the suspension of humanitarian aid.
The move comes with the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump, as both leaders agreed in a phone call to intensify coordination to ensure the return of all bodies.
Israel, citing Hamas' alleged failure to meet its obligations under the truce agreement, has blocked the entry of machinery and equipment needed for recovery operations. Hamas had previously said that some of the bodies remain trapped under rubble alongside unexploded bombs.
However, U.S. officials told Israeli media that Washington does not view Hamas as having violated the deal. They noted that Israeli intelligence had provided information to locate the bodies, but operations in Gaza's devastated areas remain extremely challenging.
Netanyahu discussed possible Israeli actions toward Gaza in a late-night security meeting that extended until midnight. He reportedly said that Israel knows how many bodies are still held by Hamas and will act accordingly if they are not returned soon.
Following the meeting, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz announced that the army will begin marking the "yellow line," a boundary outlined in the ceasefire plan that covers 53% of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces will be deployed. Katz ordered troops to open fire immediately on any Palestinian who approaches or crosses that line.
The latest Israeli measures, which violate the terms of the ceasefire, come as the international coordination mechanism was launched on Friday to implement key elements of Trump's plan. Central to the initiative are efforts to recover the bodies, uphold the truce, and facilitate humanitarian aid.
According to Israeli sources, around 200 American soldiers serving on the coordination committee are stationed in southern Israel under the supervision of a U.S. Army general, with Israeli coordination led by officer Yaki Dolf.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump
US
Israel
Hamas
Hostages
Bodies
