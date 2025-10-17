Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies

News Bulletin Reports
17-10-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Under Trump&#39;s watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages&#39; bodies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has given Hamas only a few days to hand over the remaining bodies of Israeli captives, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening multiple measures against the group, including the suspension of humanitarian aid. 

The move comes with the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump, as both leaders agreed in a phone call to intensify coordination to ensure the return of all bodies.

Israel, citing Hamas' alleged failure to meet its obligations under the truce agreement, has blocked the entry of machinery and equipment needed for recovery operations. Hamas had previously said that some of the bodies remain trapped under rubble alongside unexploded bombs.

However, U.S. officials told Israeli media that Washington does not view Hamas as having violated the deal. They noted that Israeli intelligence had provided information to locate the bodies, but operations in Gaza's devastated areas remain extremely challenging.

Netanyahu discussed possible Israeli actions toward Gaza in a late-night security meeting that extended until midnight. He reportedly said that Israel knows how many bodies are still held by Hamas and will act accordingly if they are not returned soon.

Following the meeting, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz announced that the army will begin marking the "yellow line," a boundary outlined in the ceasefire plan that covers 53% of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces will be deployed. Katz ordered troops to open fire immediately on any Palestinian who approaches or crosses that line.

The latest Israeli measures, which violate the terms of the ceasefire, come as the international coordination mechanism was launched on Friday to implement key elements of Trump's plan. Central to the initiative are efforts to recover the bodies, uphold the truce, and facilitate humanitarian aid.

According to Israeli sources, around 200 American soldiers serving on the coordination committee are stationed in southern Israel under the supervision of a U.S. Army general, with Israeli coordination led by officer Yaki Dolf.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Trump

US

Israel

Hamas

Hostages

Bodies

LBCI Next
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-20

Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions

LBCI
World News
2025-09-28

Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02

Israel says no Gaza flotilla vessel breached blockade

LBCI
World News
2025-09-18

US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Half a million liters of diesel lost in Israeli attack on water facility: Statement

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Hannibal Gaddafi granted release under $11 million bail, travel ban imposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanon’s interior minister orders probe into leaked Syrian delegation passports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More