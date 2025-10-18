China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'

China said Saturday it has agreed to conduct a new round of trade talks with the United States "as soon as possible", as leaders seek to avoid another damaging tit-for-tat tariff battle.



The announcement came following a video call between Beijing's chief negotiator, Vice Premier He Lifeng, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, which involved "candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges", state news agency Xinhua said.



AFP