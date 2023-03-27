Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

2023-03-27 | 08:09
Crown Resorts&#39; data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted
Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts said on Monday it was investigating a data breach at its third-party file transfer service, GoAnywhere, in which hackers obtained a limited number of Crown's files.

"We were recently contacted by a ransomware group who claimed they have illegally obtained a limited number of Crown files," a spokesperson of the formerly listed firm said in a statement.

"We can confirm no customer data has been compromised and our business operations have not been impacted."

Suspicious activity at GoAnywhere was identified by US cybersecurity firm Fortra nearly two months ago, that offers the service, and has impacted many organizations including mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.AX).

Crown's announcement comes hot on the heels of several other high profile cybersecurity breaches in the country in the recent past, including the latest at consumer finance firm Latitude Group (LFS.AX).

Crown Resorts was bought out in a $6.3 billion deal by US private equity giant Blackstone Inc. last June.



Reuters
 

