News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Volvo Cars sales up 8% in March
World
2023-04-05 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Volvo Cars sales up 8% in March
Sweden-based Volvo Car AB (VOLCARb.ST) said on Wednesday its sales increased by 8% year-on-year in March to 63,132 cars, helped mainly by the company's fully electric cars.
Volvo Car, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding (0175.HK), said in a statement its fully electric models made up 41% of all its cars sold globally in the first three months of this year.
In Europe, Volvo Car's fully electric models made up 62% of overall sales in the first three months of 2023.
In February, the group's total car sales were up 22%, helped by a 187% month-on-month jump for its recharge models, with fully electric cars accounting for 19% of total sales.
Reuters
World
Volvo
Car
Sales
Increase
Vehicle
Sweden
Next
Euro zone recovery gathered pace in March on demand for services - PMI
Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:19
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
World
08:19
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
0
World
03:02
UK new car sales rise 17% in March; best ever month for EVs
World
03:02
UK new car sales rise 17% in March; best ever month for EVs
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-15
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Lebanon News
2023-03-15
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
0
World
08:19
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
World
08:19
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
0
World
08:16
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
World
08:16
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
0
World
07:41
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit
World
07:41
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
0
World
05:14
Italy's Design Holding says revenues rose 16% last year
World
05:14
Italy's Design Holding says revenues rose 16% last year
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
0
Variety
2023-03-06
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
2023-03-06
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
2
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
3
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
5
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
6
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
7
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
8
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store