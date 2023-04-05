Volvo Cars sales up 8% in March

World
2023-04-05 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Volvo Cars sales up 8% in March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Volvo Cars sales up 8% in March

Sweden-based Volvo Car AB (VOLCARb.ST) said on Wednesday its sales increased by 8% year-on-year in March to 63,132 cars, helped mainly by the company's fully electric cars.

Volvo Car, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding (0175.HK), said in a statement its fully electric models made up 41% of all its cars sold globally in the first three months of this year.

In Europe, Volvo Car's fully electric models made up 62% of overall sales in the first three months of 2023.

In February, the group's total car sales were up 22%, helped by a 187% month-on-month jump for its recharge models, with fully electric cars accounting for 19% of total sales.

 
 

World

Volvo

Car

Sales

Increase

Vehicle

Sweden

LBCI Next
Euro zone recovery gathered pace in March on demand for services - PMI
Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
03:02

UK new car sales rise 17% in March; best ever month for EVs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
08:16

Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

LBCI
World
07:41

Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
05:14

Italy's Design Holding says revenues rose 16% last year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-06

Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app