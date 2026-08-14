Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase

News Bulletin Reports
14-08-2026 | 13:10
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Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
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Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

There is no halt to the explosions in southern Lebanon, no expansion of the pilot zones for now, and, initially, no changes are expected until Israel’s elections.

This is a concise summary of the U.S. position, backed by Israel, on developments in southern Lebanon, amid a visit by Chairman of the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon Lieutenant General Joseph Clearfield and U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa to Lebanese officials.

From Ain el-Tineh, Issa explained the purpose of the visit, saying: “We came to meet with Speaker Nabih Berri to clarify matters, and Berri is always understanding.”

For his part, Berri told the U.S. delegation that the key to stability remains compelling Israel to halt its war and withdraw to the international border.

Also from Ain el-Tineh, amid reports of an Israeli operation being prepared in Ali al-Taher, Ambassador Issa was asked whether the United States supports any Israeli military operation there.

The issue had also previously been discussed with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. According to LBCI information, diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent any major Israeli attack on Ali al-Taher and to seek a diplomatic solution. 

One option being considered is handing the hill over to the Lebanese army, as any major escalation there could trigger a wider confrontation, derail the Rome negotiations and bring a broader war back.

According to the information, Hezbollah has not yet provided a response to any of these options.

Regarding the monitoring mechanism for implementing the framework agreement, LBCI has learned that several countries are being considered, with the matter currently under discussion at the Pentagon. In parallel, negotiations between Lebanon and Israel will continue, although no date has yet been set for the next round, according to Ambassador Michel Issa.

Ultimately, amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the confrontation from expanding and an ongoing negotiation process with no new date set, southern Lebanon is entering a delicate and dangerous phase as Israeli demolitions of villages and homes continue.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

United States

Negotiations

Joseph Clearfield

Michel Issa

Ain el-Tineh

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