News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
News Bulletin Reports
14-08-2026 | 13:19
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Wanted by Syrian authorities and having fled to Lebanon, he entered his country’s embassy in Lebanon to request official documents, only to be detained.
So, what is the story behind Adel Issa, a retired general in the former Syrian army?
Issa, from the coastal Syrian province of Tartus, retired from the army about five years ago.
Before his retirement, however, he held a prominent military position: commander of the 17th Division of the former Syrian army. It was one of the main military formations deployed in northeastern Syria, particularly in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, and carries a grim image among many residents of those areas, who associate the division with years of shelling, killings and destruction during the war.
Issa assumed his position in 2014, during one of the bloodiest periods of the Syrian war, when fighting extended beyond military fronts and civilians and communities paid the price.
So, what happened to Issa in Lebanon?
According to the official account, Issa went to the Syrian Embassy in Beirut last week to request a general power of attorney.
After his name was checked, authorities discovered that he was wanted. The embassy contacted the justice, interior and foreign ministries in Damascus, which confirmed that an in absentia arrest warrant had been issued against him by the Criminal Court and that he was wanted on war crimes charges.
According to the information, Syrian authorities had raided his home in Tartus several times but failed to find him.
The embassy then contacted the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation. Prosecutor General Judge Ahmad Rami el-Hajj dispatched a Criminal Investigation Unit patrol, which took custody of Issa outside the embassy premises and on Lebanese territory.
Meanwhile, Judge el-Hajj received a Syrian request for Issa’s extradition under the judicial agreement between the two countries. The embassy later sent the documents and details requested by el-Hajj.
According to the extradition request, Issa is wanted over his role as commander of the 17th Division, as well as for heading a security operations room in Deir ez-Zor province. He is being pursued on war crimes charges.
A week after his detention at the Criminal Investigation Unit detention facility at the Justice Palace, Prosecutor General Judge Ahmad Rami el-Hajj questioned Issa Friday and issued a judicial detention order against him, pending a decision on the extradition request next week.
Pending a final decision on whether he will be extradited, his lawyer said that if the extradition is approved, he will pursue another legal avenue: applying for political asylum and seeking to suspend the extradition until the application is decided.
The application will be filed with the Interior Ministry and reviewed by the political asylum committee, headed by the interior minister, which makes its decision by majority vote.
The case of Adel Issa is one of the lingering consequences of a Syrian war whose files and unresolved issues remain open and have crossed borders.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Syria
Damascus
Adel Issa
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary
Lebanon News
06:12
LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-01
Why Gen Z is falling out of love with dating and into budgeting
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-01
Why Gen Z is falling out of love with dating and into budgeting
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Israeli media: Target in Beirut southern suburbs was Hezbollah liaison officer
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Israeli media: Target in Beirut southern suburbs was Hezbollah liaison officer
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-13
A new force for Lebanon's south? The debate over who will monitor the next phase after UNIFIL
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-13
A new force for Lebanon's south? The debate over who will monitor the next phase after UNIFIL
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-13
Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-13
Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-04-03
Drone hits aid warehouse in Iran: Red Cross
Middle East News
2026-04-03
Drone hits aid warehouse in Iran: Red Cross
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-13
Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates
Lebanon News
2026-08-13
Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates
0
World News
2026-08-10
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Colombia: EMSC
World News
2026-08-10
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Colombia: EMSC
0
Middle East News
2026-03-08
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
Middle East News
2026-03-08
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:12
LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary
Lebanon News
06:12
LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary
2
Lebanon News
10:16
Rain in August? Sudden weather shift surprises Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
10:16
Rain in August? Sudden weather shift surprises Lebanon: Video
3
Lebanon News
12:01
Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:23
Human Rights Watch urges UN to maintain peacekeeping force in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Human Rights Watch urges UN to maintain peacekeeping force in South Lebanon
5
World News
04:03
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
World News
04:03
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More