News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
News Bulletin Reports
14-08-2026 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
About $185 million a year is the estimated cost of solid waste management in Lebanon. But instead of asking how to reduce that cost and turn waste from a burden into a productive sector, the government has opted to collect a large share of the funds from Lebanese citizens.
On June 15, the Cabinet approved imposing a 1.5% environmental fee on a wide range of imported goods. The decision would have affected many products, potentially paving the way for a new wave of price increases.
As objections mounted, the Finance Ministry backed down from imposing the fee on most of the targeted goods and limited it to 26 types of imported goods, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco and perfumes.
But the rollback was not complete. A closer look at the fee schedule shows that the rate increased from 1.5% to 3% on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, cars and watches, and to 2% on leather and fur products. The reason? To make up for part of the revenue the Treasury would lose after removing a large number of goods from the list.
Customs authorities will immediately begin collecting the fees for the Treasury, with expected revenues ranging between $90 million and $120 million annually. The funds are supposed to contribute to addressing the waste crisis.
But this is where the questions begin: Under what plan will waste be managed? Where is the sustainable waste management plan? Who will oversee how these funds are spent? And who will ensure that the revenue actually goes to the waste sector rather than being absorbed into other areas of government spending?
Most importantly, why should Lebanese citizens pay tens of millions of dollars every year to manage a sector that should, if properly managed, be able to recover part of its costs through sorting and recycling?
Years of plans, contracts and temporary solutions have passed, yet waste remains a crisis, and costs continue to rise. Today, instead of first presenting a clear, transparent and accountable plan, the government is imposing the fee before providing a solution.
And the problem does not stop at the value of the fee. In Lebanon, any new import fee can translate at the market level into a price increase greater than the actual value of the fee. The trader raises prices for the distributor, the distributor raises them for the retailer, and ultimately, the consumer pays.
Even goods that are not subject to the fee could be swept up in the price increases, with prices rising under the claim that “fees have gone up.”
Amid a waste crisis that the government has yet to solve sustainably, and a new fee that is supposed to finance that solution, the question remains: Will the environmental fee mark the beginning of a genuine effort to address Lebanon’s waste crisis? Or will it simply become another source of revenue for the Treasury, and another bill for the Lebanese people?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Waste
Crisis
Tax
Environment
Cabinet
Economy
Revenues
Treasury
Next
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-26
From garbage crisis to new tax: Lebanon imposes new import levy to fund waste management
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-26
From garbage crisis to new tax: Lebanon imposes new import levy to fund waste management
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-24
Possible US-Iran deal raises questions over future of war in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-24
Possible US-Iran deal raises questions over future of war in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
0
World News
2026-07-31
New PM Burnham says UK has offered help to Spain over Ceuta crisis
World News
2026-07-31
New PM Burnham says UK has offered help to Spain over Ceuta crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-13
A new force for Lebanon's south? The debate over who will monitor the next phase after UNIFIL
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-13
A new force for Lebanon's south? The debate over who will monitor the next phase after UNIFIL
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-13
Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-13
Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-04-03
Drone hits aid warehouse in Iran: Red Cross
Middle East News
2026-04-03
Drone hits aid warehouse in Iran: Red Cross
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-13
Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates
Lebanon News
2026-08-13
Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates
0
World News
2026-08-10
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Colombia: EMSC
World News
2026-08-10
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Colombia: EMSC
0
Middle East News
2026-03-08
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
Middle East News
2026-03-08
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:12
LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary
Lebanon News
06:12
LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary
2
Lebanon News
10:16
Rain in August? Sudden weather shift surprises Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
10:16
Rain in August? Sudden weather shift surprises Lebanon: Video
3
Lebanon News
12:01
Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:23
Human Rights Watch urges UN to maintain peacekeeping force in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Human Rights Watch urges UN to maintain peacekeeping force in South Lebanon
5
World News
04:03
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
World News
04:03
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Wanted for war crimes: Why was retired Syrian Gen. Adel Issa detained in Beirut?
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomacy vs. escalation: Southern Lebanon enters a critical new phase
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Waste crisis or new tax? Lebanon’s environmental fee raises questions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More