ECB may need to hike rates again in May – Lane

World
2023-04-06 | 06:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ECB may need to hike rates again in May – Lane
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
ECB may need to hike rates again in May – Lane

The European Central Bank will need to raise interest rates again in May if inflation develops along the path seen in the bank's March economic projections, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told the Cyprus News Agency.

The ECB has raised rates by a combined 350 basis points since July but did not provide specific guidance for its May 4 meeting, arguing that turbulence in the financial sector required extra caution.

"If the baseline we developed before the banking stress holds up, it will be appropriate to have a further increase in May," Lane was quoted on Thursday as saying.

"However, we need to be data-dependent about the assessment of whether that baseline still holds true at the time of our May meeting."

Markets have fully priced in a 25 basis point increase in the 3% deposit rate on May 4 and see another 25 basis point move by mid-year, a downgrade from a month ago, when twice as many rate increases were expected.

Largely repeating his stance, Lane argued that the May decision will depend on the inflation outlook, the bank's assessment of underlying price dynamics and on how quickly past rate hikes are impacting the economy.

Although bank shares are down by about a tenth over the past month, volatility has receded and underlying inflation, a key worry for policymakers, continues to accelerate, strengthening the case for rate hikes.
 
 
 

World

ECB

Hike

Rates

Interest

Economy

Banks

Shares

LBCI Next
Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight
UK antitrust regulator looks at Amazon's takeover of vacuum maker iRobot
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

LBCI
World
2023-01-27

Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

European banks shares rise after SVB deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia

LBCI
World
07:44

Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa

LBCI
World
07:38

UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul

LBCI
World
07:34

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-19

Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app