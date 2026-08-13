A Lebanese official denied on Thursday a Reuters report that Beirut had agreed with Israel to a shortlist of countries ‌that could send troops to Lebanon to verify the disarmament of Hezbollah, and said it was following up on the issue with Washington.



A June 26 deal brokered by ⁠the U.S. linked the progressive withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon to the "verified disarmament" of all non-state armed groups by the Lebanese government. Hezbollah, which is not a party to the agreement, has rejected disarming.



Reuters reported last week that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a shortlist and reported on Wednesday, ‌citing ⁠three sources, that the list included Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Indonesia as potential contributors to the verification mechanism.



A Lebanese official on Thursday said there was no such ⁠agreement and that Beirut was still in discussions with the United States on the matter.



A State Department official said on ⁠Tuesday that a round of U.S.-brokered meetings between Lebanon and Israel in Rome last week discussed ⁠the "third-party verification" of the Lebanese army's "clearance operations" but did not mention the shortlist or the countries involved.



Reuters