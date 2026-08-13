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Lebanon has not agreed to shortlist of countries that could verify Hezbollah's disarmament: Reuters
Lebanon News
13-08-2026 | 08:52
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Lebanon has not agreed to shortlist of countries that could verify Hezbollah's disarmament: Reuters
A Lebanese official denied on Thursday a Reuters report that Beirut had agreed with Israel to a shortlist of countries that could send troops to Lebanon to verify the disarmament of Hezbollah, and said it was following up on the issue with Washington.
A June 26 deal brokered by the U.S. linked the progressive withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon to the "verified disarmament" of all non-state armed groups by the Lebanese government. Hezbollah, which is not a party to the agreement, has rejected disarming.
Reuters reported last week that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a shortlist and reported on Wednesday, citing three sources, that the list included Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Indonesia as potential contributors to the verification mechanism.
A Lebanese official on Thursday said there was no such agreement and that Beirut was still in discussions with the United States on the matter.
A State Department official said on Tuesday that a round of U.S.-brokered meetings between Lebanon and Israel in Rome last week discussed the "third-party verification" of the Lebanese army's "clearance operations" but did not mention the shortlist or the countries involved.
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