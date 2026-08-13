Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates

The Director-General of Vocational and Technical Education announced the dates for the 2026 official exams for private candidates across all vocational and technical education certificates.



According to a circular, the exams for all vocational and technical education certificates for private candidates will be held on Aug. 20, 22 and 24, 2026.



Students who submitted private candidate applications and paid the registration fees are required to visit the Directorate-General of Vocational and Technical Education’s Monitoring and Examinations Department starting Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, to collect their candidate cards.



Students must present their payment receipt when collecting their cards. The department will receive students from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.