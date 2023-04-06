Russia's Ozon reports 55% jump in 2022 revenue

World
2023-04-06 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s Ozon reports 55% jump in 2022 revenue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russia's Ozon reports 55% jump in 2022 revenue

Russian online retailer Ozon (OZON.O) on Thursday said its 2022 revenue jumped 55% to 277.1 billion rubles ($3.4 billion) but costs related to a major fire a fulfilment center pushed it to a larger annual loss.

Ozon's gross merchandise value (GMV) - the total value of goods and services sold by the platform - jumped 86% to 832.2 billion rubles ($10.30 billion), the unaudited financial results showed.

The number of orders placed on the platform more than doubled to 465 million during the year, the company said. Losses rose 2% to 58.2 billion rubles.

Ozon is Russia's second-largest online retailer, behind privately-owned Wildberries. The company is currently appealing a decision by the US NASDAQ exchange to de-list its shares, which have not traded on the American bourse since February 2022, days after Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the West hit Moscow with an unprecedented package of economic sanctions.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Ozon's GMV was up 67% at 296 billion rubles and losses shrank by 46% to 11.2 billion rubles compared to the same period of 2021, Ozon said. Revenue was up 41% year-on-year during the three months to 93.6 billion rubles.

The company also said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were positive in the fourth quarter at 3.9 billion rubles, compared to minus 15.9 billion rubles for the final three months of 2021.

($1 = 80.8000 rubles)
 
 

World

Russia

Ozon

Reports

Jump

Revenue

Interest

Tax

Retailer

LBCI Next
Toyota looks to overhaul EV strategy as new CEO takes charge
Ukrainian dolphin refugees delight Romanian kids
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Sanctions-hit Russian bank VTB reports huge loss

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Russian retailer Wildberries to launch own brand home goods

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Russia reports battlefield advances as Ukraine urges faster military aid

LBCI
World
2023-02-07

Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia

LBCI
World
07:44

Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa

LBCI
World
07:38

UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul

LBCI
World
07:34

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

LBCI
World
2023-03-19

Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app