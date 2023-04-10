Nashville-area board may send expelled Tennessee lawmaker back to statehouse

World
2023-04-10 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nashville-area board may send expelled Tennessee lawmaker back to statehouse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Nashville-area board may send expelled Tennessee lawmaker back to statehouse

A Nashville-area county council may return to the statehouse one of two Democratic Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled from the chamber last week over a gun control protest when it meets on Monday to fill the vacant seat.

Republicans who control the state House of Representatives on Thursday voted to kick out Justin Jones and James Pearson, two Black men who recently joined the legislature, over their rule-breaking protest on the House floor on March 30.
 
At least 29 of the 40 members of the Metropolitan Council for Nashville and Davidson County have said they back appointing Jones as an interim representative for his previous seat until a special election can be held, The Tennessean reported. Returning Jones would send a pointed message to the Republicans who accused him of violating decorum.

On Wednesday, a Memphis-area board of commissioners will consider reappointing Pearson to the seat he was removed from.
 
Jones and Pearson both said on Sunday they hoped to be reappointed and that they would run again in special elections.

Jones, Pearson and Gloria Johnson, a white representative, led the statehouse floor protest to demand stricter gun control laws after the March 27 school shooting in Nashville that killed three 9-year-old school children and three adults on the school staff.

Republicans also targeted Johnson but came up one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed to oust her.

The expulsions have become a rallying cry for Democrats nationally on the issues of gun violence prevention and racial equality, and an opportunity to push back against Republican dominance at the state level.

While Democrats are competitive nationally, winning the popular vote in seven of the past eight presidential elections, Republicans control many of the statehouses where they have large majorities and where issues such as abortion and gun control are often decided.
 
US Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Nashville on Friday to support the three Tennessee lawmakers targeted for expulsion.

"The issue, which gets back to these three, is that we need leaders who have the courage to act at statehouses and in Washington, DC, in the United States Congress," Harris, who is Black and Asian American, told a gathering at Fisk University, a historically Black school that Jones attended. "Have the courage to act instead of the cowardice to not allow debate."

The Nashville-area Metropolitan Council called a meeting for 4:30 p.m. CDT (2130 GMT) on Monday to announce the vacancy of Jones' seat, discuss the rules for filling vacancies and possibly vote for an interim successor, according the agenda.

In Shelby County, which includes Pearson's Memphis district, the chair of the county board of commissioners announced on Sunday that a special meeting had been called for Wednesday to consider reappointing Pearson to his seat.

The board of commissioners appointed Pearson, 28, in January to fill a legislative vacancy. He then won a special election in March. A Memphis native, he previously worked as a community organizer and activist who participated in protests against an oil pipeline through Memphis that was canceled, according to his campaign biography.

Jones, 27, was elected to the House of Representatives last year. He attended Fisk on the John R. Lewis Scholarship for Social Activism and has been arrested more than a dozen times for nonviolent protests, according to his campaign biography.
 

World

Nashville

Area

Board

Send

Expelled

Tennessee

Lawmaker

Statehouse

LBCI Next
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
Japan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:13

Tragic killing in SF, Twitter sends dogecoin soaring, and Android gains an account deletion option

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

As Chinese military exercises, US lawmaker pledges training for Taiwan

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-08

US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:29

Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

LBCI
World
09:23

Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals

LBCI
World
09:19

US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

LBCI
World
09:09

Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

UK closes ‘Jedi Blue’ antitrust collusion case against Google and Meta

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app