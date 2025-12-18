Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, Jabal al-Rihan, and Wadi Zawtar on Thursday, according to local sources.



In a statement, the Israeli army said it had attacked what it described as a Hezbollah training camp and facilities in several areas across Lebanon, claiming the strikes destroyed infrastructure and rocket launch platforms.



Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes carried out three airstrikes on the outskirts of Hermel, hitting the Zaghrine highlands.