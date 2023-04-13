Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine

World
2023-04-13 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ghana first to approve Oxford&#39;s malaria vaccine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine

Ghana has become the first country in the world to approve a new malaria vaccine from Oxford University, with children under the age of three-years-old in line to benefit.

The mosquito-borne disease kills more than 600,000 people each year, most of them children in Africa, and scientists have been trying for years to develop vaccines.

It is unclear when the Oxford vaccine will be rolled out in Ghana.

Childhood vaccines in Africa are typically paid for by international organizations such as Gavi and UNICEF after they have been backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is still assessing the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

However, Oxford scientist Adrian Hill said Ghana's drug regulator has approved it for the age group at highest risk of death from malaria - children aged 5 months to 36 months. It has a deal with Serum Institute of India to produce up to 200 million doses annually.

This is the first time a major vaccine has been approved first in an African country ahead of rich nations, Hill said.

It was unusual that a regulatory authority in Africa had reviewed the data quicker than the WHO, he added.

"Particularly since COVID, African regulators have been taking a much more proactive stance, they've been saying...we don't want to be last in the queue," Hill said.

The first malaria vaccine, Mosquirix from British drug maker GSK (GSK.L), was endorsed by the WHO last year after decades of work. But a lack of funding and commercial potential thwarted the company's capacity to produce as many dose as needed.

GSK has committed to produce up to 15 million doses of Mosquirix every year through 2028, well under the roughly 100 million doses a year of the four-dose vaccine the WHO says is needed long-term to cover around 25 million children.

Ghana, Kenya and Malawi were all involved in the pilot program for the roll-out of Mosquirix, and have begun rolling it out more widely in recent months.

Since it began in 2019, 1.2 million children across the three countries have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and the WHO said last month that in the areas where the vaccine has been given, all-cause child mortality has dropped by 10%, a sign of its impact.

Mid-stage data from the Oxford vaccine trial involving more than 400 young children was published in a medical journal in September.

Vaccine effectiveness was 80% in the group that received a higher dose of the immune-boosting adjuvant component of the vaccine, and 70% in the lower-dose adjuvant group, at 12 months following the fourth dose.

The doses were administered ahead of peak malaria season in Burkina Faso.

Data from an ongoing phase III clinical trial in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali and Tanzania that has enrolled 4,800 children is expected to be published in a medical journal in the coming months.

However, late-stage data - which suggests a similar vaccine performance as in the phase II trial - has been shared with regulatory authorities over the last six months, Hill said.

 
 

World

Ghana

First

Approve

Oxford

Malaria

Vaccine

Africa

LBCI Next
Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions
China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over rocket debris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:45

Poland asks Germany to approve export of old fighter jets to Ukraine: Berlin

LBCI
Variety
07:04

Google launches the first public beta of Android 14

LBCI
World
07:00

Finland completes first NATO exercise as alliance member

LBCI
World
03:43

Shocking prison break fugitive returned to S. Africa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:05

Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks

LBCI
World
08:59

Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk

LBCI
World
08:54

Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

LBCI
World
08:53

US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

EBU, Warner Bros Discovery awarded media rights in Europe to 2032

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-10

Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app