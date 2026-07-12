Israel elections to be held on October 27: Parliament

Israel will hold national elections on October 27, the last date allowed by law, parliament said on Sunday, in a vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership since the Gaza war erupted.



"Since the current Knesset is expected to serve its full term and the next general election is already set by law for October 27, with no intention of shortening the legislature's tenure, there is no need to enact a Knesset Dissolution Law in the usual sense," parliament said in a statement.



AFP