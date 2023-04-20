Germany's foreign minister: Parts of China trip 'more than shocking'

World
2023-04-20 | 03:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Germany&#39;s foreign minister: Parts of China trip &#39;more than shocking&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Germany's foreign minister: Parts of China trip 'more than shocking'

 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday described parts of her recent trip to China as "more than shocking" and said Beijing was increasingly becoming a systemic rival more than a trade partner and competitor.

The blunt remarks followed Baerbock's visit to Beijing last week where she warned that any attempt by China to control Taiwan would be unacceptable.

Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as a Chinese province and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.
Baerbock had also said China wanted to follow its own rules at the expense of the international rules-based order. Beijing in turn asked Germany to support Taiwan's "reunification" and said China and Germany were not adversaries but partners.

Speaking to the German Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on Wednesday about her China trip, Baerbock said "some of it was really more than shocking".

She did not elaborate on specifics, although her remark came after she said China was becoming more repressive internally as well as aggressive externally.
For Germany, she said, China is a partner, competitor and systemic rival, but her impression is now "that the systemic rivals aspect is increasing more and more".

China is Germany's largest trading partner, said Baerbock, but this did not mean Beijing was also Germany's most important trading partner.

The German government wants to work with China but does not want to repeat past mistakes, for example the notion of "change through trade", she said, that the West can achieve political shifts in authoritarian regimes through commerce.

Baerbock also said China had a responsibility to work towards peace in the world, in particular using its influence over Russia in the war in Ukraine.

She welcomed Beijing's promise not to supply weapons to Russia, including dual use items, though added that Berlin would see how such a promise worked in practice.
In a departure from the policies of former chancellor Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz's government is developing a new China strategy to reduce dependence on Asia's economic superpower, a vital export market for German goods.
 
 
 

World

Germany

China

LBCI Next
US Navy sails first drone through Mideast’s Strait of Hormuz
Sudan rivals attempt another truce as civilians flee unrest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Germany FM urges China to tell Russia to stop war

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks

LBCI
World
09:53

China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

LBCI
World
08:08

Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:51

NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine

LBCI
World
04:50

New fighting rattles Sudan's capital as residents try to flee

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
World
04:47

Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Variety
03:14

Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Japan's JERA says made sufficient bond disclosures after climate group complaint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Variety
06:40

Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:22

Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app