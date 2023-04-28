Taiwan says Chinese combat drone circled island

World
2023-04-28 | 06:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Taiwan says Chinese combat drone circled island
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Taiwan says Chinese combat drone circled island

A new type of Chinese combat drone that China's state media says can carry a heavy weapons payload has flown around Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Friday, in the latest uptick in military tensions.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has increased military pressure on the island over the past three years as it tries to force Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims.

This month China staged war games around Taiwan after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met in Los Angeles with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taiwan's defence ministry, in its daily update of Chinese military activities from the previous 24 hours, said 19 military aircraft had entered the island's air defence identification zone.

One of those aircraft was a TB-001 drone, which flew around Taiwan, first crossing the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, then up the east of Taiwan before crossing back toward the Chinese coast, according to a map provided by the ministry.

Chinese state media has referred to the TB-001 as the "twin-tailed scorpion" and has shown pictures of it with missiles under its wings, saying it is capable of high altitude, long-range missions.

China's air force has flown what it calls "island encirclement" missions with the nuclear-capable H-6 bomber.

No shots were fired and Chinese aircraft have not flown in Taiwan's airspace. The air defence identification zone, or ADIZ, is a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols to give its forces more time to respond to threats.

Chinese military aircraft have since last year regularly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, though China says it does not recognise this.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

Reuters
 

World

China

Weapons

Taiwan

Defense

Military

Tensions

LBCI Next
World's biggest bond markets left picking up the pieces after March mayhem
UK PM Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

China blames 'negative impact' of US military drills for N. Korea tensions

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Taiwan says China planning to close airspace amid military drills

LBCI
World
2023-03-31

Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:06

Air raids, tank fire shake Sudan's capital region despite truce pledge

LBCI
World
09:06

Intel climbs as Wall St cheers early signs of recovery

LBCI
World
08:38

Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March

LBCI
World
07:38

France, Barbados, Zambia back new climate finance advocacy campaign

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:26

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16

Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
02:03

Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report

LBCI
Middle East
01:37

Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:57

EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates

LBCI
Variety
08:41

Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:26

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app