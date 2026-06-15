US, Iran to hold preparatory meetings in Doha before signing deal: Diplomat

The United States and Iran are to hold indirect meetings in Doha this week ahead of the formal signing of a deal aimed at ending the Middle East war, a diplomat told AFP on Monday.



"Separate preparatory meetings with each side will now take place in Doha this week, ahead of the official signing in Switzerland and the start of the technical talks," the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive arrangements.



The source added that Qatari mediators had departed Tehran after "17 hours of intensive negotiations," which began on Sunday and culminated in an agreement being reached.







AFP