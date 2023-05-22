News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
World
2023-05-22 | 16:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
In a recent press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the United States' stance towards Hezbollah in light of their latest military drill. He emphasized that the United States continues to regard Hezbollah as a designated foreign terrorist organization and, notably, a global terrorist entity. Miller's comments further underscored the prevailing concerns surrounding Hezbollah's growing militarization and its implications for regional stability.
According to Miller, "Hezbollah is more concerned in its own interest, and its patron Iran, more than it is interested in the Lebanese people."
Miller's comments echoed the sentiments of the Lebanese Prime Minister, who expressed his disapproval of the recent military drills. The Prime Minister reportedly stated that such activities are a clear "diminution of Lebanon's authority and sovereignty," further indicating that they pose a threat to the nation's stability and security.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
World
State Department
Matthew Miller
Hezbollah
Military
US
American
Lebanon
Lebanese
Next
Russia says F-16s to Ukraine would raise question of NATO involvement
Beijing chides Japan, Britain and 'anti-China' G7 summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
0
World
2023-05-01
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
2023-05-01
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:38
Bill Gates says top AI agent will replace search, shopping sites
World
14:38
Bill Gates says top AI agent will replace search, shopping sites
0
World
14:30
Russian governor says Ukrainian 'saboteurs' crossed border, Ukraine credits partisans
World
14:30
Russian governor says Ukrainian 'saboteurs' crossed border, Ukraine credits partisans
0
World
09:02
Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say
World
09:02
Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say
0
World
08:02
Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry
World
08:02
Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-17
Two dead and thousands evacuated as floods hit northern Italy
World
2023-05-17
Two dead and thousands evacuated as floods hit northern Italy
0
Middle East
03:05
Abu Dhabi identifies $2 billion in investment opportunities in South Korea
Middle East
03:05
Abu Dhabi identifies $2 billion in investment opportunities in South Korea
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
0
Variety
2023-05-16
Visual Layer helps enterprise manage the massive visual data sets they need to build AI models, raises $7M
Variety
2023-05-16
Visual Layer helps enterprise manage the massive visual data sets they need to build AI models, raises $7M
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
2
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
4
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
5
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
6
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
7
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
8
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More