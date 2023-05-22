In a recent press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the United States' stance towards Hezbollah in light of their latest military drill. He emphasized that the United States continues to regard Hezbollah as a designated foreign terrorist organization and, notably, a global terrorist entity. Miller's comments further underscored the prevailing concerns surrounding Hezbollah's growing militarization and its implications for regional stability.



According to Miller, "Hezbollah is more concerned in its own interest, and its patron Iran, more than it is interested in the Lebanese people."



Miller's comments echoed the sentiments of the Lebanese Prime Minister, who expressed his disapproval of the recent military drills. The Prime Minister reportedly stated that such activities are a clear "diminution of Lebanon's authority and sovereignty," further indicating that they pose a threat to the nation's stability and security.