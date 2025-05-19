Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

Lebanon News
19-05-2025 | 12:29
High views
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry published the official results of the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections of the Rachaya and West Bekaa districts. 

Check the full results here.
 

