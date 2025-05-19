News
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
19-05-2025 | 12:29
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry published the official results of the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections of the Rachaya and West Bekaa districts.
Check the full results
here
.
Lebanon News
Rachaya
West Bekaa
Districts
Municipal
Mukhtar
Election
Results
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
0
Lebanon News
11:21
MP Gebran Bassil says municipal elections exposed the myth of NGOs
Lebanon News
11:21
MP Gebran Bassil says municipal elections exposed the myth of NGOs
0
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
2
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
4
Lebanon News
06:28
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:28
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
5
Lebanon News
08:08
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm
Lebanon News
08:08
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
7
Lebanon News
12:29
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
12:29
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
