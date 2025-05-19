Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-05-2025 | 08:31
High views
Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday
Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli attacks on Monday killed at least 52 people, as the military pressed a newly intensified campaign in the war-ravaged territory.

"The Israeli bombardment on Gaza has continued since midnight and throughout the early morning hours, resulting in 52 martyrs," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding that the bombing was ongoing in the afternoon and that Israeli forces had "expanded their ground operation."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Israel

Attacks

Israel says will let baby food into Gaza Monday, first aid since March
UN humanitarian agency says 'in discussions' with Israel on resuming Gaza aid
