Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-05-2025 | 08:31
Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday
Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli attacks on Monday killed at least 52 people, as the military pressed a newly intensified campaign in the war-ravaged territory.
"The Israeli bombardment on Gaza has continued since midnight and throughout the early morning hours, resulting in 52 martyrs," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding that the bombing was ongoing in the afternoon and that Israeli forces had "expanded their ground operation."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Civil Defense
Israel
Attacks
