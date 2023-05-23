News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India makes tests mandatory for cough syrup export after overseas deaths
World
2023-05-23 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India makes tests mandatory for cough syrup export after overseas deaths
India will make tests mandatory for cough syrups before they are exported, a government notice showed on Tuesday, after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan.
Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22 and shared by the health ministry on Tuesday.
India's $41 billion pharmaceutical industry is one of the biggest in the world but its reputation was shaken after the World Health Organization (WHO) found toxins in cough syrups made by three Indian companies.
Syrups made by two of these companies were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year.
"Cough syrup shall be permitted to be exported subject to the export sample being tested and production of certificate of analysis," said the notice issued by the trade ministry.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a query on whether testing would be required for cough syrups sold in the domestic market.
The notice identified seven federal government laboratories where samples could be sent for testing, in addition to other state laboratories certified by a national accreditation body.
Indian tests of cough syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, found no toxins but contaminants were detected in many drugs made by Marion Biotech, whose syrups were linked to deaths in Uzbekistan.
Reuters reported last week that India was considering a change to its pharmaceutical industry policy, including increased testing of cough syrups as well as of raw materials for drugs. The companies deny any wrongdoing.
The health minister and federal and state regulators also held a brainstorming session in the southern city of Hyderabad earlier this year "to find a solution to exported cough syrups that killed children," a document from the prime minister's office dated May 15 showed.
Reuters
World
India
Makes
Tests
Mandatory
Cough
Syrup
Export
After
Overseas
Death
Next
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits front line to meet marines
Milan photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-08
India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths
Variety
2023-05-08
India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths
0
World
2023-03-23
UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London after protests
World
2023-03-23
UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London after protests
0
World
2023-05-22
Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes
World
2023-05-22
Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes
0
Middle East
2023-05-09
Israel foreign minister to cut short India visit after 'security update' back home
Middle East
2023-05-09
Israel foreign minister to cut short India visit after 'security update' back home
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:09
Climate protests over private jets disrupt Geneva Airport flights
World
13:09
Climate protests over private jets disrupt Geneva Airport flights
0
World
10:51
Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press
World
10:51
Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press
0
World
10:43
Russia says it crushes cross-border incursion from Ukraine
World
10:43
Russia says it crushes cross-border incursion from Ukraine
0
World
10:35
US issues fresh North Korea sanctions targeting cyber
World
10:35
US issues fresh North Korea sanctions targeting cyber
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
0
Variety
11:45
Crypto giant Binance commingled customer funds and company revenue
Variety
11:45
Crypto giant Binance commingled customer funds and company revenue
0
Middle East
2023-05-10
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Middle East
2023-05-10
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
0
World
2023-05-09
British ex-premier Truss to visit Taiwan next week
World
2023-05-09
British ex-premier Truss to visit Taiwan next week
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
2
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
3
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
4
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
6
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
7
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More