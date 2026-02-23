US Secret Service kills man trying to access Trump's Florida estate

World News
23-02-2026 | 00:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Secret Service kills man trying to access Trump&#39;s Florida estate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Secret Service kills man trying to access Trump's Florida estate

U.S. Secret Service agents fatally shot a man armed with a shotgun who breached the security perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Trump was in Washington at the time of the incident, which officials said happened around 1:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).

The suspect, a man in his early 20s, was spotted by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property, carrying a shotgun and a fuel can, the Secret Service said.

Agents confronted the man and told him to disarm, but he raised his gun.

"The only words that we said to him were 'drop the items,'" Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters.

"At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position," Bradshaw said.

A deputy and two Secret Service agents then shot him. The man was pronounced deceased, and no U.S. officers were injured.

The Secret Service said no one under its protection was present in Mar-a-Lago at the time.

Bradshaw, the Palm Beach sheriff, identified the shooter as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin, a resident of a small town in North Carolina about 700 miles (1127 kilometers) north of Mar-a-Lago, according to the Washington Post.

Martin was an illustrator of landscapes and golf courses, and had an older sister who died three years ago at the age of 21, though obituaries did not provide a cause of death, the Miami Herald reported.

AFP

World News

United States

Secret Service

Shotgun

Donald Trump

Mar-a-Lago

Florida

LBCI Next
Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine: Local authorities
China's Xi hails 'new chapter' with North Korea after Kim re-elected: CCTV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-02

Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters

LBCI
World News
2025-12-01

Trump says 'good chance' of Ukraine-Russia deal after Florida talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-21

Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
World News
2026-02-19

Trump says US to give $10 bn to new 'Board of Peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:23

Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank

LBCI
World News
08:17

EU imposes sanctions on eight individuals involved in human rights violation in Russia

LBCI
World News
07:50

Venezuelan FM demands 'immediate release' of Maduro

LBCI
World News
07:19

Australia PM says backs removing ex-prince Andrew from royal line of succession

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-09

US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Iraq says Ankara agrees to take back Turkish citizens among ISIS detainees transferred from Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More