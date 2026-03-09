Trump says Australia to grant asylum to some Iranian women footballers

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Australia had agreed to grant asylum to some of Iran's visiting women's football team, whose players refused to sing the national anthem while playing there during the Middle East war.



"I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women’s Soccer Team. He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of," Trump said on his Truth Social network, less than two hours after an initial post urging Australia to take them in.



Trump added that "some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return."



AFP