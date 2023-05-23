Russia says it crushes cross-border incursion from Ukraine

World
2023-05-23 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia says it crushes cross-border incursion from Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russia says it crushes cross-border incursion from Ukraine

Russia said on Tuesday it had routed fighters who crossed the border from Ukraine after two days of combat, in what appeared to be one of the biggest incursions of its kind of the 15-month-old war.

There was no immediate independent confirmation that the fighting had ended, although one of two groups claiming to be behind the raid said in a post on social media: "One day we will return to stay."

The two days of fighting had forced Russia to evacuate towns along the Ukrainian border. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attack, which Kyiv denied. The two groups that claimed responsibility describe themselves as Russian armed dissidents.

The Russian military said it had killed more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" and destroyed four armored vehicles. There was no independent confirmation of those losses.

Russian forces had surrounded the enemy fighters and defeated them with "air strikes, artillery fire and active action by border units", the defense ministry said.

"The remnants of the nationalists were pushed back to Ukrainian territory, where they continued to be hit by gunfire until they were completely eliminated," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov had told residents who fled the fighting the previous day that it was not yet safe to return.

Gladkov said one elderly woman had died during the evacuation. On Monday, he said at least eight people had been wounded, several buildings damaged and many residents had left.

The two groups who claimed responsibility, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), both say they comprise armed Russian fighters seeking to overthrow President Vladimir Putin.

The Legion says it is recognized by Ukraine and its members have fought there against Russia. The RVC has claimed responsibility for previous attacks inside Russia, including a cross-border raid in the neighboring Bryansk region in March.

"Good morning everybody, except Putin's henchmen. We have met the dawn on liberated territory, and are moving further on," the Legion said on Telegram.

"Once again, the myth that the citizens of the Russian Federation are safe and the Russian Federation is strong has been destroyed," it said in a later post.

The RVC said: "One day we will come to stay. Meanwhile, the partisan movement is not bound by the framework of traditional combat operations."

Reuters 
 

World

Russia

Russian

Ukraine

Ukrainian

LBCI Next
UK finance minister to meet food manufacturers to discuss high prices
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:30

Russian governor says Ukrainian 'saboteurs' crossed border, Ukraine credits partisans

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Russian forces dig in at Ukrainian nuclear plant, witnesses say

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:09

Climate protests over private jets disrupt Geneva Airport flights

LBCI
World
10:51

Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press

LBCI
World
10:35

US issues fresh North Korea sanctions targeting cyber

LBCI
World
10:29

India showcases scenic Kashmir to G20 countries, hoping to woo foreign tourists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

LBCI
Variety
04:08

Sizzling summers: Lebanon's journey to the golden era in pictures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Variety
11:45

Crypto giant Binance commingled customer funds and company revenue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More