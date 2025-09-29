PSP official calls on Hezbollah to undertake a 'comprehensive review' of their entire path

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 04:51
High views
PSP official calls on Hezbollah to undertake a 'comprehensive review' of their entire path
PSP official calls on Hezbollah to undertake a 'comprehensive review' of their entire path

Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) secretary general Zafer Nasser said Monday that Hezbollah appears to be “slowing down the flexibility it showed in the presidential election and government formation,” warning that the overall trajectory in Lebanon is becoming increasingly confrontational.

Speaking on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Nasser linked Hezbollah’s hardened stance to “the high ceiling set by Iran,” and called on the party to undertake a “comprehensive review of the entire path that brought the country to this point.”

“The sensitivity of this moment requires flexibility from the political authorities in dealing with it,” he said, emphasizing that Lebanon has entered “a new phase” and that previously agreed-upon principles “cannot be reversed.”

Nasser described a military solution in South Lebanon as “nearly impossible,” noting that Hezbollah had already handed over weapons south of the Litani River. He stressed that Lebanon’s stability depends on mutual respect despite political differences and urged the state to assert its authority.

“The government must own its decisions and see them implemented,” Nasser stated, adding that Lebanon’s delicate political makeup demands that the authorities “shoulder greater responsibility in addressing the crisis.”

Lebanon News

PSP

Zafer Nasser

Hezbollah

Government

Lebanon

