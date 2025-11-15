News
Trump: We will conduct nuclear weapons tests like other countries
World News
15-11-2025 | 02:21
Trump: We will conduct nuclear weapons tests like other countries
U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will conduct nuclear weapons tests like other countries but declined to say whether the plans include detonating a nuclear warhead.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed to Florida for the weekend, Trump said: “I don’t want to tell you that, but we will conduct nuclear tests just like other countries do.”
Last month, Trump ordered the U.S. military to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing after a 33-year halt.
He announced the decision unexpectedly on Truth Social while en route by helicopter to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for a round of trade talks in Busan, South Korea.
Reuters
World News
