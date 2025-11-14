News
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
14-11-2025 | 08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
United Nations peacekeepers said Friday that Israel's army has built walls in south Lebanon near the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border, nearly a year after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
In October, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon surveyed "a concrete T-wall erected by the Israeli army southwest of Yaroun. The survey confirmed that the wall crossed the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 square metres of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people," UNIFIL.
"In November, peacekeepers observed additional T-wall construction in the area. A survey confirmed that a section of wall southeast of Yaroun also crossed the Blue Line," it added, urging Israel to withdraw.
AFP
