President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering approving a deal to supply Saudi Arabia with F-35 stealth fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin.



Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “They want to buy a lot of fighter jets.”



“They’ve asked me to look into it. They want to buy many F-35s — and actually more than that, other fighter aircraft as well,” he added.



The potential deal comes as Trump is set to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House next week, where the two are expected to sign economic and defense agreements.



Reuters