Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
World
2023-05-25 | 03:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
The defence ministers of Russia and Belarus on Thursday signed a document on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Separately, Russian media reported that Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that the West was waging an "undeclared war" against Russia and Belarus.
Russia and Belarus, which are close allies over the conflict in Ukraine, agreed earlier this year to deploy part of Moscow's tactical nuclear arsenal in Belarus.
Reuters
World
Defense
Russia
Belarus
Document
Deployment
Russian
Nuclear
Weapons
