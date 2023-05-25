Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

World
2023-05-25 | 03:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

The defence ministers of Russia and Belarus on Thursday signed a document on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Separately, Russian media reported that Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that the West was waging an "undeclared war" against Russia and Belarus.

Russia and Belarus, which are close allies over the conflict in Ukraine, agreed earlier this year to deploy part of Moscow's tactical nuclear arsenal in Belarus.

Reuters
 

World

Defense

Russia

Belarus

Document

Deployment

Russian

Nuclear

Weapons

LBCI Next
The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarization
UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-26

Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Russian forces dig in at Ukrainian nuclear plant, witnesses say

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-21

IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-20

Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:21

Net migration to UK hits record 606,000 in 2022

LBCI
World
05:02

German economy minister's office receives envelope with white powder

LBCI
World
05:00

Russia's Wagner starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut

LBCI
World
04:49

Oil eases as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ cuts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
World
06:22

Ukraine war: Belgorod incursion may stretch Russia's defenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More