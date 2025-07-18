News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
News Bulletin Reports
18-07-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has approved a $600,000 budget to support the Druze community in Syria's Sweida province, a move widely seen as deepening Tel Aviv's involvement in the Syrian conflict under the pretext of humanitarian assistance, including food, medicine, and first aid.
Simultaneously, Israel has ramped up its military posture along the Syrian front.
The Israeli army reinforced its ground forces with internal security units, and its air force deployed dozens of surveillance drones operating around the clock, particularly over Jabal al-Druze, Mount Hermon, and the buffer security zone in southern Syria.
The military buildup has been justified as a protective measure for the Druze population, aimed at deterring Syrian regime forces from advancing toward them.
On the political front, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz, speaking from Washington, firmly rejected any withdrawal from areas occupied by Israeli forces in southern Syria, namely Mount Hermon and the buffer zone. During a meeting with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Katz dismissed recent efforts to reach a security agreement with Damascus, stating that Israel no longer trusts Ahmed al-Sharaa or the Syrian regime.
Several military and political figures welcomed the Security Minister's statements, though others argued that Israel's interests are better served through dialogue and security arrangements.
Amid concerns over potential military escalation if Syrian regime forces attempt to return to what Israel considers red-line areas, the Israeli military confirmed it had returned hundreds of Israeli Druze who had crossed into Syria, and pushed Syrian Druze back beyond the ceasefire line.
Troop reinforcements were deployed not only to contain what Israel described as chaos on both sides of the border, but also to block the potential infiltration of hostile fighters.
The underlying goal is the establishment of a wide buffer zone inside Syrian territory—an Israeli-controlled strip that would serve as a shield against any future attacks.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Involvement
Syria
Military
Druze
Aid
Next
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-03
Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze
Middle East News
2025-05-03
Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze
0
Middle East News
04:00
Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria
Middle East News
04:00
Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-06-08
Israeli military says it struck Hamas member in southern Syria
Middle East News
2025-06-08
Israeli military says it struck Hamas member in southern Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:00
Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria
Middle East News
04:00
Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
0
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
Middle East News
2025-07-14
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
Lebanon News
06:18
Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife
3
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
01:50
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:33
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
Lebanon News
14:33
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges
8
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets Speaker Nabih Berri
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More