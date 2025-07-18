Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid

18-07-2025 | 12:50
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
3min
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has approved a $600,000 budget to support the Druze community in Syria's Sweida province, a move widely seen as deepening Tel Aviv's involvement in the Syrian conflict under the pretext of humanitarian assistance, including food, medicine, and first aid.

Simultaneously, Israel has ramped up its military posture along the Syrian front. 

The Israeli army reinforced its ground forces with internal security units, and its air force deployed dozens of surveillance drones operating around the clock, particularly over Jabal al-Druze, Mount Hermon, and the buffer security zone in southern Syria. 

The military buildup has been justified as a protective measure for the Druze population, aimed at deterring Syrian regime forces from advancing toward them.

On the political front, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz, speaking from Washington, firmly rejected any withdrawal from areas occupied by Israeli forces in southern Syria, namely Mount Hermon and the buffer zone. During a meeting with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Katz dismissed recent efforts to reach a security agreement with Damascus, stating that Israel no longer trusts Ahmed al-Sharaa or the Syrian regime.

Several military and political figures welcomed the Security Minister's statements, though others argued that Israel's interests are better served through dialogue and security arrangements.

Amid concerns over potential military escalation if Syrian regime forces attempt to return to what Israel considers red-line areas, the Israeli military confirmed it had returned hundreds of Israeli Druze who had crossed into Syria, and pushed Syrian Druze back beyond the ceasefire line. 

Troop reinforcements were deployed not only to contain what Israel described as chaos on both sides of the border, but also to block the potential infiltration of hostile fighters.

The underlying goal is the establishment of a wide buffer zone inside Syrian territory—an Israeli-controlled strip that would serve as a shield against any future attacks.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Involvement

Syria

Military

Druze

Aid

